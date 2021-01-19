Family 'hopeless' after Birmingham cancer op cancelled
The family of a man with mouth cancer say they feel "hopeless" after his operation was cancelled.
John Donaghy was due to undergo surgery last week at Queen Elizabeth (QE) Hospital in Birmingham, but his family said it had been cancelled due to Covid pressures.
His family added he had now been told he should return home and have chemotherapy to shrink the tumour.
The hospital trust said decisions were "taken in light of clinical advice".
The 54-year-old builder became ill a few months ago and was diagnosed with stage four cancer at the hospital.
Mr Donaghy's son Kieron said his father was "struggling".
"He feels like he has been fobbed off, he feels like they just want an empty hospital bed for the next person, when really he should be [treated as an] emergency.
"And he also feels like if he gives up that hospital bed, the chance of him getting his operation at any point are slim to none," he said.
"We don't think he is fit and healthy enough to come home, because he won't be able to swallow any painkillers, how is he going to get the pain relief at home?"
Chris Curtis, from the Mouth Cancer Foundation, said it had seen a decrease in urgent referrals, MRI Scans, CT Scans and chemotherapy appointments during lockdown.
University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), which runs the QE hospital, has said elective surgeries will stop as staff move to critical care duties, but time-critical surgery will continue.
It currently has 1,007 Covid inpatients and 147 of those are in the intensive care unit.
"Our staff are currently having to have incredibly difficult conversations with patients and their families who have had surgery postponed and we can only apologise to those affected," a spokesperson for UHB said.
"These decisions are always taken in light of clinical advice and we offer alternative treatments whenever possible, as well as aim to rebook patients for surgery."
