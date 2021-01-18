West Midlands photographers capture stunning sunrise
- Published
There were colourful skies across the West Midlands on Monday morning as much of the region witnessed a spectacular sunrise.
Striking photographs of them have been posted on the BBC Midlands Instagram account and the BBC Weather Watchers site.
Here is a selection of the images.
