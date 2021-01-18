BBC News

West Midlands photographers capture stunning sunrise

Published
image copyrightTerimi Photography
image captionThis image of Knowle was posted on the BBC Midlands instagram page by Terimi Photography

There were colourful skies across the West Midlands on Monday morning as much of the region witnessed a spectacular sunrise.

Striking photographs of them have been posted on the BBC Midlands Instagram account and the BBC Weather Watchers site.

Here is a selection of the images.

image copyrightWeather Watchers/Kingfisher Whisperer
image captionThis fiery sunrise shot was captured in Coventry by BBC Weather Watcher Kingfisher Whisperer
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Peter Steggles
image captionPeter Steggles posted a photograph he took in the village of Rushbury, Shropshire
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Mrs Baggins
image captionMrs Baggins uploaded a picture taken in Bromyard, Herefordshire
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Neil
image copyrightDammoDammo
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Warthog
image captionThe scene in Shrewsbury captured by BBC Weather Watcher Warthog
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Greg Butler
image captionThe Roaches in Leek, Staffordshire, by Greg Butler
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Joeysnowball
image captionThis was the view Joeysnowball had in Kingswinford near Dudley earlier

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Kingswinford
  • Coventry
  • Rushbury
  • Leek
  • Knowle
  • Gnosall
  • Shrewsbury
  • Photography
  • Bromyard

More on this story

  • How to capture a perfect sunrise

    Published
    2 December 2020

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.