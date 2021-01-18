BBC News

Shopper, 77, stabbed in 'random attack' in Tyseley

image captionPolice said the man was attacked as he visited shops on Tynedale Road in Tyseley

A 77-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a "random attack" while shopping.

Police have charged Asim Hussain with attempted murder over the incident in Tyseley, Birmingham, on Saturday.

It is alleged the 27-year-old, of Broadstone Road, Lea Hall, Birmingham, struck as the pensioner visited shops on Tynedale Road at 12:45 GMT.

He is also charged with possessing a knife in public and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

Calling the events a "random attack", the West Midlands force says the victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

