Covid: Hundreds in Wolverhampton spoken to by police
- Published
Almost 200 people have been spoken to by police about coronavirus rules in a day of action across Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said it engaged with people after it was found they either did not have legitimate reasons to be out of their homes or were not wearing face coverings correctly.
Uniformed and plain clothed officers covered "the whole" of the city on Friday, the force said.
The city's rate of infection dropped slightly during the last week.
It's rate of infection per 100,000 people was 888.9 in the seven days to 11 January.
That is down from 1,035.1 in the previous seven days.
Sandwell has the highest rate of infection per 100,000 in the West Midlands with a rate of 910.3, down from 942.6.
Insp Sophie Clement said it was encouraging to see many people complying with the rules.
"Compared to previous all out days, so many more people were wearing masks and following distancing rules."
The force said the "majority" of people were following the rules, but a "small number appeared to be blatantly ignoring the restrictions."
Nearly 200 people were given directions to leave after not having a legitimate reason to be out of their homes or failing to wear face coverings correctly.
Three people were issued fines, including one person that had travelled from Crewe to visit a friend, police said.
Officers also arrested three people who were wanted for a variety of crimes, not related to coronavirus.
Insp Clement added: "Overall, so many people were following the rules, but it was really disappointing to see that others were still ignoring these restrictions and ultimately increasing the risk to other people.
"We are committed to playing our part in enforcing the regulations and protecting the residents of Wolverhampton."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk