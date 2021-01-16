Birmingham 2022: Aquatics centre will 'inspire new generation'
An aquatics centre being built for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will inspire a new generation of swimmers, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty said.
He said people should not underestimate how much a facility investment can help a local area.
New drone shots have been released showing the progress of the construction at the site in Sandwell.
Uncertainty surrounds the games over coronavirus concerns but the local authority remains "optimistic".
"Competitions after the Games will be coming [to Sandwell] from left right and centre," Peaty, a gold medallist in 100m breast stroke at the 2016 Olympics, said.
"Never underestimate how much that brings, especially to local teams, local athletes and how much it inspires them. Hopefully we can secure that next generation of athletes."
Construction began a year ago and in that time, the foundations and site drainage has been put in place, the pools have been cast in concrete and tested and steel works for the frame of the building are complete, organisers said.
The centre, which is due to be completed in spring 2022, will include a 50m Olympic-sized swimming pool, as well as a 25m diving pool, community swimming pool and permanent seating for 1,000 people.
On Friday, Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward, was asked if the games would be going ahead as planned, he said: "We can't be certain what is going to happen going forward, indeed, the Olympic Games that were postponed to the summer of this year are now looking in some doubt again, so we can't be certain.
But he said he was going to take "an optimistic view" and look to the future.
