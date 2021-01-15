Man found dead in Brierley Hill house fire
A man has been found dead after a house fire in the West Midlands.
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to The Goss in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at 22:17 GMT on Thursday.
A spokesperson said staff were told by fire crews that a body was inside when they arrived and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was quickly put out and investigators were now working to establish how it started.
