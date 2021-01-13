BBC News

Coronavirus: Birmingham Asda to offer vaccinations in store

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionIt is thought Asda's vaccination centre in Birmingham will be the first inside a supermarket in England

An Asda supermarket is to host a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Priority groups will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from qualified pharmacy staff at a branch in Birmingham from 25 January.

Selected by the NHS, it is believed to be the first vaccination centre inside a supermarket in England.

It will operate in a former clothing section seven days a week from 08:00 to 20:00 for people who receive an appointment from the NHS.

It will have capacity to administer about 250 jabs every day.

The supermarket firm said it would not reveal which store had been selected until closer to the time on the advice of NHS England, because of concerns staff would be bombarded with requests for appointments.

NHS England has also been offered the full use of Asda's 238 in-store pharmacies and qualified pharmacists to support the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe supermarket in Birmingham will be able to administer 250 vaccines a day

CEO Roger Burnley said Asda was "incredibly proud" to support the vaccination programme.

On Monday, a mass vaccination centre opened at Birmingham's Millennium Point - one of seven across England.

