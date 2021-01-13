BBC News

Milk float used for popular milkman's final round

image captionKieron Moss' widow, Janet, said people lined the streets holding "pints of milk, whiskey and beer"

Glasses of milk were raised to a milkman, who died suddenly, as he made his final round aboard his milk float.

Kieron Moss, 64, was well-known in the area as he had been delivering milk in Wombourne, South Staffordshire, since he was 15.

His widow, Janet, said they had always agreed that if he died first he would be taken round on his truck.

His sons drove the float and Mrs Moss said the family were "amazed" by the turnout.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on the numbers who could attend the service, people stood along the route holding "pints of milk, whiskey and beer" in his honour.

"The streets were lined up, I couldn't believe it myself," Mrs Moss said.

"I always said to him if you go before me, you will go on your milk truck, and everyone thought it was a lovely idea."

image captionKieron Moss had been delivering milk since he was 15, and ran his own company K A Moss Ltd

Mr Moss, 64, whose funeral was held at Gornal Crematorium, died suddenly on 15 December from a pulmonary embolism, Mrs Moss said.

He had been a regular at the Green Man pub in Swindon, she said and had been someone "everybody liked".

He had run his own company, K A Moss Ltd, for many years, she said.

"If anyone wanted anything on his round he would do it, especially for the older ones, he would put light bulbs in, anything.

"He would help anyone and never had a bad word to say about anybody."

image captionMrs Moss said the family had been "amazed" by the amount of people who turned out

Sons Daniel and Jon, who drove the float, wanted to thank everyone for their support.

