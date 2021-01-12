Dudley drink-driver 'pinned' firefighter to car
A drink-driver whom police said ran over and crushed an off-duty firefighter, breaking both his legs, has been jailed.
Jill Carvell was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she "reversed at speed" in Gornal, Dudley, last July, according to the West Midlands force.
Police said she pinned a 55-year-old man - who was weeks away from retiring - between her car and a stationary vehicle.
Carvell was given an 18-month sentence.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, the 61-year-old from Dudley, who had previously admitted drink-driving and driving dangerously, was also disqualified from driving for four years and nine months.
Police said the retiring firefighter was forced to leave the service earlier than planned as a result of his injuries, and although he had since made a good recovery, he faced a long period of recuperation.
Sgt Mark Crozier said the crash highlighted "the devastating consequences" resulting from drink-driving.
Carvell was sentenced on Friday.
