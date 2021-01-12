BBC News

Dudley drink-driver 'pinned' firefighter to car

image copyrightPolice handout
image captionJill Carvell admitted she had been driving dangerously and was drunk at the time of the crash

A drink-driver whom police said ran over and crushed an off-duty firefighter, breaking both his legs, has been jailed.

Jill Carvell was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she "reversed at speed" in Gornal, Dudley, last July, according to the West Midlands force.

Police said she pinned a 55-year-old man - who was weeks away from retiring - between her car and a stationary vehicle.

Carvell was given an 18-month sentence.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, the 61-year-old from Dudley, who had previously admitted drink-driving and driving dangerously, was also disqualified from driving for four years and nine months.

Police said the retiring firefighter was forced to leave the service earlier than planned as a result of his injuries, and although he had since made a good recovery, he faced a long period of recuperation.

Sgt Mark Crozier said the crash highlighted "the devastating consequences" resulting from drink-driving.

Carvell was sentenced on Friday.

