West Midlands Police officer who had sex on duty jailed
A former police officer has been jailed for having sex on duty and flirting with victims of crime.
Emerson Estridge, of Highland Road, Leamington Spa, had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of corruption while working for West Midlands Police (WMP).
The 45-year-old was a constable in Solihull and moved to the operational support unit before his arrest.
He was jailed for 18 months at Birmingham Crown Court.
WMP said Estridge had preyed on victims of crime he had met on duty to form personal and sexual relationships.
He admitted sending flirtatious texts and photos and having sex on one occasion.
Estridge resigned from the force in June 2019 after the allegations came to light and a subsequent police hearing decided he would have been dismissed.
He was originally charged with six counts of improper use of his police powers and privileges and one count of sexual assault, the force stated.
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "Estridge took advantage of his position as a member of West Midlands Police to pursue improper relationships for sexual and emotional gain.
"This was completely unacceptable and a clear breach of the standards of professional behaviour.
"Estridge abused his position, his actions were appalling and my thoughts are with the people affected by them."
