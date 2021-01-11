O buoy! Ball warns of weedy Walsall water risk
A warning buoy has been installed at a canal where several people fell in.
Walsall's canal basin became famous for visitors taking an unexpected plunge when it became covered in algae, making it look grass like.
It claimed three victims on one day in 2019, including a woman who ended up drenched after a romantic date, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Canal and River Trust installed the buoy to remind people to "take extra care" in the area.
Rebecca Whitehouse, from the trust, said there had been "a few incidents last year with people falling into the Basin".
One such incident was Steve Worthington and his son who fell in on 4 October 2019, blaming "poor light".
Two cars are also known to have driven into the water by mistake.
One of the problems is thought to have been a build-up of thick weed on the surface of the canal, leading people to mistake the water for grass or asphalt and therefore safe to step on.
A major clean-up operation followed last year in which more than 60 tonnes of weed was removed from the Basin.
The 1.8m (6ft) high buoy was installed in the Basin, which is home to a number of bars and restaurants in Walsall town centre, in November and the Canal and River Trust is applying for it to stay in place for five years.
"We've installed this safety buoy to remind people to stay safe when visiting Walsall Basin," Ms Whitehouse said.
"Especially this time of year with the dark evenings and sometimes icy tow-paths, to take extra care when walking next to water and to stay away from the edge."
