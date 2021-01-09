Covid-19: Birmingham pub bombing memorial fines 'morally wrong'
Issuing fixed penalty notices to campaigners attending a memorial to the Birmingham pub bombings was "morally wrong", say two West Midlands MPs.
Six people, including Julie Hambleton whose sister died in the November 1974 attack, were given fines which will be challenged, say lawyers.
Conservative MPs Gary Sambrook and Nicola Richards have accused the force of bias and inconsistency.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for a response.
Campaigners formed a convoy of cars on 21 November, in agreement with the force, after complying with a request not to gather at a mural dedicated to the 21 people who were killed in the attacks.
When the convoy broke up as planned at West Midlands Police's headquarters Lloyd House, a number of supporters gathered, which Ms Hambleton said she could not ignore "because they were there".
"We weren't there even 15 minutes, everyone dispersed and people were wearing masks," she told BBC News.
The fines were issued a month later for a breach of regulations over the gathering of two or more in a public place, police said.
At the time, England was subject to the second lockdown, before the tier system was introduced on 2 December.
In a letter to Chief Constable Sir Dave Thompson, the Birmingham Northfield and West Bromwich East MPs asked for the decision to be reconsidered as the campaigners had been "singled out".
"It is deeply concerning and morally wrong to fine the victims' families of a terrorist attack who are campaigning for justice," they said.
"While mass protests have been allowed to go unchecked through our city throughout the year. This is an inconsistent approach and from the outside incredibly bias [sic]."
It was right that police have powers to enforce compliance during the pandemic, but they should be used "proportionately and consistently", they added.
"It is clear that is not happening in the West Midlands."
The force previously said "following a review, the people present were found to be in breach of regulation nine of coronavirus legislation. This relates to gatherings of more than two people in a public place".
