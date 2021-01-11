Pair attacked and murdered 'frail' pensioner
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a "frail" pensioner.
Ian Knowles and Ismaila Mohammed broke into the home of Robert Morrison, 69, and "viciously beat him", leaving him with broken ribs, police said.
They then took bank cards, mobile phone and jewellery from Mr Morrison's home in Grove Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham.
Mr Morrison, described as "vulnerable and unable to defend himself" died from pneumonia, contracted as a result of his injuries, days after the attack.
He was taken to hospital the following day after the attack, in December 2018, after a neighbour became concerned.
He had suffered significant bruising to his face and body, and was found to have three fractured ribs.
Mr Morrison returned home, but had to go back to hospital, in severe pain and died days later.
West Midlands Police said they found Mr Morrison had suffered a "history of issues" with Knowles and he was arrested at a bail hostel.
Mohammed was arrested after police went through Knowles' phone records.
A key fob to Mr Morrison's property was recovered from Mohammed's room, alongside three watches also belonging to the victim.
Mr Morrison's phone was also found in Knowles' address.
Knowles, of Waterloo Road, Smethwick, and Mohammed, of Geraldine Road, Yardley, were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court after a four-week trial and are due to be sentenced on 22 January.
The former has also pleaded guilty to robbery.
Det Insp Wes Martin described Mr Morrison as "a frail man, who used a mobility scooter, and it would have been obvious to the pair that he was vulnerable and unable to defend himself".
