BBC News

West Midlands photographers capture winter wonderland

Published
image copyright@lcs_westmidlands
image captionFun in the snow for Maxxy, captured by owner @lcs_westmidlands

The cold snap in the first few days of 2021 has created a winter wonderland across the West Midlands for photographers to capture.

Dozens of images of wonderful frost and snow scenes have been shared via the BBC Midlands Instagram account.

You can see them by following the Instagram hashtag #bbcmidlands, and below is a gallery of some of our favourite shots.

image copyright@ross_photojourney
image captionShropshire countryside captured by @ross_photojourney
image copyright@j_e_n_cox
image captionLudlow Castle by @j_e_n_cox
image copyright@gemmatakes_photos
image caption@gemmatakes_photos found two stags at Charlecote Park, Warwickshire
image copyright@veritymilligan
image captionBeautiful colours captured in Sutton Park by @veritymilligan
image copyright@mrtwister51
image captionPlenty of snow for @mrtwister51 to photograph in Gun, Staffordshire
image copyright@nathanhodgesphotos
image captionPonies on Hergest Ridge, on the Herefordshire-Wales border, captured by @nathanhodgesphotos
image copyrightdavefphotos
image captionMountain bikers on Cannock Chase pedal towards @davefphotos
image copyright@robsmithshots
image caption@robsmithshots wandered along the canal at Stourport
image copyright@amandasgreatbritain
image captionA snowy scene on the Long Mynd in Shropshire for @amandasgreatbritain
image copyright@mark_life_through_a_lens
image caption@mark_life_through_a_lens found a couple sheltering from the snow in Lichfield
image copyright@janeemarchany
image captionA lone tree in Hagley for @janeemarchany to focus on
image copyright@timestoppa
image captionRolling hills of snow in Romsley, Worcestershire, for @timestoppa
image copyright @ronnie_ackling
image captionA frozen scene in Bartley Green, Birmingham, by @ronnie_ackling
image copyright@davyd_samuels_photography
image captionDog walking at Broadway Tower in The Cotswolds by @davyd_samuels_photography

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.