Birmingham pub bombings campaigners fined over Covid breach
- Published
Campaigners attending a memorial to the Birmingham pub bombings have been issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Six people, including Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the 1974 attack, were given the fine for a memorial event on 21 November.
Lawyers acting for the six said the notices would be challenged.
The notices relate to a breach of regulations over the gathering of two or more in a public place, police said.
Earlier memorial events had been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions and Ms Hambleton said a convoy of cars - which eventually involved more than 500 people - had been agreed with West Midlands Police.
She said the group had complied with a request from the force not to gather at a mural dedicated to the 21 people who were killed in the attacks 46 years ago.
However, when the convoy broke up as planned at West Midlands Police's headquarters Lloyd House, a number of supporters gathered.
"When we pulled up, I then used the tannoy to thank everybody for being there. We weren't there even 15 minutes, everyone dispersed and people were wearing masks," Ms Hambleton said, adding she was socially distanced.
"Because they were there I couldn't ignore them.
"I am not paying the fine... to accept this fine would be to deny the death of our loved ones."
She said no officers came out to warn those outside and described the decision to fine her and supporters as "crass".
At the time, England was subject to the second lockdown, before the tier systems was introduced on 2 December.
The rules then meant people could only meet one other person outdoors in a public place.
Mrs Hambleton said the wording on the fixed penalty notice mentions a without a reasonable excuse, "well what could be a better excuse? I'm loathed to use that word excuse, to remember our dead."
Nobody has been held to account for the attack which killed 21 people and injured 200 more. Police arrested and later released a man from Belfast in connection with the bombings, last year.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A number of fixed penalty notices have been issued following a gathering outside West Midlands Police headquarters on 21 November.
"Following a review, the people present were found to be in breach of regulation nine of coronavirus legislation. This relates to gatherings of more than two people in a public place."
