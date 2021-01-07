BBC News

Thieves who stole dog asked to 'show some heart'

Published
image copyrightAlan Chamberlain
image captionAlan Chamberlain said Penny "was all he had left", following the death of his wife

Thieves have been asked to "show a bit of heart" and return a King Charles spaniel who was stolen just before Christmas.

Owner Alan Chamberlain, 77, from Brownhills in the West Midlands, said Penny was all he had left, following the death of his wife Margaret.

He said he spent Christmas, "sobbing so hard" into a towel, so as not to disturb the neighbours.

West Midlands Police said they were investigating.

'Family'

Mr Chamberlain said two-year-old Penny slipped out of the house before 15:00 GMT on 23 December when he was out delivering Christmas cards.

She was spotted by passing motorists, but CCTV from neighbours appears to show a man pulling up in a red VW Golf and taking her away.

image copyrightAlan Chamberlain
image captionPenny was bought by Alan for his late wife Margaret

Mr Chamberlain bought Penny when Margaret, his partner of 55 years, had dementia.

He said Penny was "family now" and all he had left, following his wife's death in April.

"To the man who stole Penny, show a bit of heart," he said.

A Facebook page has been set up to help trace Penny.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Brownhills

More on this story

  • Bedfordshire dog thefts: Stolen dogs need reuniting with owners

    Published
    7 November 2020

  • Epilepsy assistance dog stolen in Bournemouth break-in

    Published
    23 October 2020

  • 'Yappy ending' for bulldogs stolen from Burton

    Published
    26 May 2020

  • Therapy dog stolen from girl with autism found dead

    Published
    10 March 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.