Sentencing: Four hurt in 'deliberate' Birmingham crash
A teenager has been given a custodial sentence after driving at her ex-boyfriend and a girl before crashing into a bus stop, injuring two more.
Lydia Baya, 18, took her mother's car and drove at the 19-year-old man and the 16-year-old alongside him following an argument with the male, police said.
A female bystander, 58, suffered a shattered pelvis in the crash on Pershore Road, Birmingham, last year.
Baya was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in a young offender institution.
She injured four people on 14 August "in a deliberate act", the West Midlands force said.
Baya, of Windsor Crescent, Dudley, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
CCTV footage from an approaching bus recorded the Renault Captur as it came to rest on the pavement, where Baya left it and walked off, police said.
The injured 58-year-old was "left in fear of going outside her own home", according to the force.
A 45-year-old woman received cuts and bruises, as did the former boyfriend and the girl, from which they have recovered.
Passengers from the bus and other members of the public rushed to the aid of the victims who were all treated in hospital.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, Baya was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and, to run concurrently, two years and three months for the second offence.
She will be banned from driving for 12 months on her release and will be required to take an extended test before being allowed behind the wheel again.
