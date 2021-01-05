Grandfather attacked with saw in Kingstanding robbery
A grandfather was repeatedly punched, kicked and cut with a saw by intruders during an attack in his bed at home.
The 65-year-old man, who needed hospital treatment for several days, suffered a fractured breastbone in the robbery at a property in Kingstanding, Birmingham.
He has agreed to release images of some of his injuries, as police appeal for help in finding those responsible.
Two masked men fled with cash following the attack in Dormington Road.
The victim, who does not want to be identified, suffered small cuts across his body in the incident at about 03:00 GMT on 1 December and is still recovering from his injuries.
Det Con Richard Marsh, from force CID at West Midlands Police, said it had been "a horrible ordeal" for him "in a place he should have felt the safest".
He added: "There's not only the physical injuries, but the emotional distress this has caused."
The force said although the men were masked, it believed they were white, in their early 20s and had Birmingham accents.
Det Con Marsh said: "I would urge them to consider what they've done, then do the right thing and come forward.
"I'm sure they will have confided in others, having come into some money."
