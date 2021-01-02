Teenager charged over Great Barr dog walker car crash
- Published
A teenager has been charged after a dog walker was knocked down and her pet killed by a motorist.
The woman was injured in Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, on 22 July, but her dog Millie died at the side of the road.
Kallum Aish, 18, from Finchley Road, Kingstanding, is due at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 28 January.
He is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving with no insurance or licence.
The teenager is also accused of criminal damage and cannabis possession.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk