Global Rainbow beamed in Birmingham as 'message of hope' for 2021
- Published
A rainbow of light has been beamed across Birmingham as a "message of hope and peace" for the new year.
The laser installation by artist Yvette Mattern could be seen up to 10 miles away, according to the city's Hippodrome venue.
It said it hoped the piece - Global Rainbow - would inspire people after a "challenging 2020".
Thomas Askew, who shared his image of the installation on Twitter, said it was a "beautiful sight" over the city.
Graham Callister, the Hippodrome's director of festivals, said: "After such a challenging 2020, we hope that those who have been able to experience Global Rainbow have been inspired to take a moment to pause and reflect and look toward 2021 with hope and peace."
He said it was important people in the area, which is under tier four restrictions, did not travel to see it.
"The joy of this special visual artwork is that it can be seen safely from the homes of those living nearby by simply looking to the sky," he said.
Ms Mattern created in the work in 2009 and it has been seen around the world, including in New York and Sao Paulo.
"I hope those in Birmingham and the Black Country who saw Global Rainbow enjoyed the experience and will take comfort from positivity it represents as we head into 2021," she said.
Rainbows have been seen as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk