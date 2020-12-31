Dudley couple's wedding postponed twice due to tier 4
A couple have been forced to reschedule their wedding for a second time after the West Midlands was put under tier four restrictions.
Sarah Partridge and Robert Spooner, 44, from Dudley, were set to marry in August but moved the ceremony to January because only 15 guests were allowed in summer.
After the town was placed into tier four from Thursday, they will have to find a third date in 2021.
"I am so disappointed," she said.
The couple, who have been engaged for 10 years, decided to tie the knot in 2020 after Ms Partridge, 39, suffered two heart attacks.
Under government guidelines, weddings in tier four must only take place "in exceptional circumstances" and with a maximum of six guests.
"We have been through a lot lately and we realised 'why not'," she said.
They set their date for August, but wanting a bigger wedding than 15 guests, moved the ceremony to January because they thought "things would be a lot better".
"Obviously now they have gone and slapped another tier four on us...this year couldn't get any worse," she said.
"I had two heart attacks, I was on a ventilator for a while, I had pneumonia, broken ribs, everything.
"It just seems like this year is a big curse."
Ms Partridge is now preparing to speak to Dudley Registry Office to reschedule the wedding again, adding she is "absolutely gutted".
