Covid: Union anger as Birmingham hospital bosses offered jab
A row has broken out after unions discovered hospital bosses had been given the Covid-19 vaccine.
University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said staff, including the executive team, were offered it after booked patients did not turn up.
It did not want to waste the vaccine, the trust added.
But Ravi Subramanian of Unison said it was "nothing short of a scandal" as front-line staff were putting their lives on the line every day.
People aged over 80 in hospital, frontline health staff and care home workers have been the first to get the jab across the UK in a mass mass vaccination campaign which started earlier this month.
Staff vaccination has started at the hospital but the trust said with a shortfall of about 300 bookings and a number of patients not attending during the first five days of rolling it out, the vaccine was offered to more high-risk staff on shift and others not necessarily high risk, which included some of the executive team members.
It has not confirmed how many of the team had the vaccine.
Mr Subramanian said: "The trust employs thousands of staff and they're trying to take us all for fools by implying that they could not find a handful of frontline staff to vaccinate to prevent wasting the vaccine.
"Instead these well-paid managers are prioritising themselves over front-line staff who are putting their lives on the line every, single day."
He said the executives should apologise and "hang their heads in shame".
A spokesperson for the hospital said staff and executives were offered the vaccine at short notice "to fill the empty slots and ensure that the vaccine wasn't otherwise wasted".
"It is recognised there is fine balance between leading by example - as with having the flu jab - to emphasise faith in the vaccine and being perceived to take preference over others," they added.
The Royal College of Nursing said offering the vaccination to staff in less high-risk groups was a reasonable and pragmatic alternative to wasting the vaccine "so long as the highest risk groups remain, as the trust says, first in line".
