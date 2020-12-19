Covid-19: New centre 'could carry out 370,000 tests in 10 weeks'
A new testing facility in Birmingham could carry out 370,000 tests in 10 weeks, the city council has said.
It has been set up in the Ultima Arena (formerly the National Indoor Arena) and aims to identify people who are infectious, but not showing symptoms.
People who already have symptoms are being advised to book a test at one of the 12 other sites in the city.
The tests are especially aimed at those who work in close-contact jobs, such as taxi drivers or chefs.
No appointments are needed, but people are being asked to provide proof they either live or work in the city.
The centre was piloted with front-line council staff last week and opened to the general public on Friday.
Birmingham City Council said it aimed to set up satellite centres in the city to carry out rapid tests in workplaces and community settings.
The Labour council leader Ian Ward called it a "significant step in our city's work to return to a more normal way of life."
The centre will be open seven days a week, from 08:00 to 18:00 GMT, but will have reduced opening hours over the Christmas period.
