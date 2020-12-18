West Midland Police call handler dismissed for relationship bid
A police call handler tried to strike up a relationship with a vulnerable woman after she previously phoned for help, an investigation has found.
The West Midlands Police employee has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found he asked the woman to meet up during conversations at work and also asked her to send him pictures of herself on Facebook.
West Midlands Police declined to comment on the findings.
The outcome of the misconduct hearing was confirmed on 14 December, after an appeal.
The investigation was launched after a complaint from an advocate for the woman.
"The call handler breached that trust and told our investigator that he knew what he had done was wrong," IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said.
"Police staff, as well as officers, hold positions of trust and there are policies and guidance in place to ensure they maintain professional boundaries between themselves and members of the public they deal with during the course of their duties - many of whom are in vulnerable situations."
