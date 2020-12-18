Wolverhampton driver jailed for killing pedestrian on crossing
A man who hit two pedestrians while driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed.
Daniel Bracher, 23, killed 43-year-old Damien Hubbard and seriously injured a female pedestrian in Wolverhampton on 12 December 2019.
They had been at a pedestrian crossing on Parkfield Road when Bracher hit them while overtaking slower vehicles, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
He was jailed for six years and nine months on Thursday.
Bracher, from Wolverhampton, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also disqualified from driving for more than seven years at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
"Daniel Bracher made a deliberate decision to exceed the speed limit and travel on the wrong side of the road, with a complete disregard for the rules of the road and the danger being caused to others," prosecutor Lynne Warrington said.
The court heard his surviving victim suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, including a shattered pelvis, broken leg and spinal injuries.
Mr Hubbard died at the scene from his injuries.
