Woman killed in crash at Brierley Hill pedestrian crossing
A woman has died after she was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.
The crash happened at Audnam, near Brierley Hill, in the West Midlands, at a junction with Brettell Lane at about 07:00 GMT.
A man, 37, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said.
Road closures are in place in the area for police investigations and the force has also appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The 59-year-old woman, who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.
Sgt Alan Hands, from West Midlands Police, said it was "devastating to lose a loved one at anytime, but always feels even more distressing near Christmas".
