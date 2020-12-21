Horror film fanatic jailed for Julia Rawson's murder
- Published
A man who murdered and dismembered a woman at his flat has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.
Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, took Julia Rawson home after meeting her in a pub in Dudley, West Midlands, in May 2019.
Along with his boyfriend David Leesley, 25, they killed her and hid her body parts.
Leesley was also sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 19 years.
During the trial at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Ms Rawson, 42, "could not have known that she was about to enter a flat of horrors".
'Thorough cover-up'
Maynard-Ellis was also jailed for a series of sexual offences against other women.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Soole said he was sure that both men had attacked Ms Rawson about the head with weapons, and had then engaged in a "cool, calm and thorough" cover-up.
Addressing the pair, he said: "You undertook a comprehensive attempt to try and cover up what you had done... and you repeated lies to the police.
"Only you two knew what happened in the flat, but neither of you has told the truth."
During the trial, jurors were told Maynard-Ellis had a fascination with horror films and had been addicted to fantasies about the "sexualised killing of women".
Both men admitted perverting the course of justice and concealing a body, but had denied murder. They were convicted on 9 November.
Mr Justice Soole said personal statements from Ms Rawson's father, sister and partner, "tell of the terrible and lasting devastation" of her murder.
Addressing her family, the judge said: "No words of the court can touch your terrible loss you have suffered."
He also praised the police for their "superb work" in what was a "demanding" case.
Maynard-Ellis was identified from CCTV footage showing him talking to Ms Rawson in a pub.
After he was arrested, officers discovered a bloodstain underneath a new underlay in the living room of the couple's flat.
