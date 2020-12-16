Walsall set for Marcus Rashford-inspired Christmas hampers
Hundreds of struggling families in Walsall are set to get food hampers for Christmas after a campaign inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford.
Lucie Dennis had the idea at the end of October during the Manchester United player's campaign over child food poverty.
She thought she might have been able to help up to 20 families, but the idea "snowballed massively" on Facebook.
Her volunteer group aims to deliver more than 350 hampers before Christmas.
The mum-of-three, aged 28, said it was "heartbreaking" to think of children going hungry amid Rashford's work to raise awareness of the issue.
In November, the government agreed to spend more than £400m to support poor children and their families in England. following the footballer's high-profile campaign.
Inspired, Ms Dennis said she wanted to support families in Walsall and came up with the "Help To Make Tummies Full" Facebook group.
"I originally thought just friends would help but when I put the post on Facebook we had an amazing response from volunteers," she said.
Donations of food have been stored at Shelfield Methodist Church and 35 volunteers have been filling hampers with food items as well as children's gifts and other festive treats.
The group has started delivering the hampers to families who have either got in touch through Facebook or been referred by schools or other support networks.
Ms Dennis said about 150 had already been handed out and people were overwhelmed when they arrived.
"I do not think I have ever cried as much as I have these past few weeks," she said.
"When I turn up at the door, they open it and just break down. I wish I could hug them and of course I cannot but there is so much gratitude and appreciation."
The group has plans to expand in the new year, get more funding and become a registered charity.
