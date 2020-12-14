Wolverhampton flat death: Woman denies murder

A woman has denied murdering a man who was found beaten to death at a flat.
Artura Busma, 39, was discovered by police at the property on Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton on 21 April and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jodie Rafferty, 33, who lived at a separate address on the street, pleaded not guilty to his murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Her co-accused, 27-year-old Simon Wilkins, could not enter a plea due to technical issues with the video link.
Mr Wilkins, also of a separate address on Tettenhall Road, is also accused of murder and expected to enter a plea on 20 January, with a trial listed for March.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Busma had suffered significant blunt force trauma to his head and body.
His wife remembered him as "a wonderful person, a loving husband and a great dad to our sons".
