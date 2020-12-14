BBC News

Man cleared of murder over Walsall house party death

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionRezwan Ali was stabbed three times in his chest and arm

A man has been cleared of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed at a house party.

Rezwan Ali, 19, died at a home in Willows Road, Walsall, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT on 14 January 2018.

He suffered a cardiac arrest after being stabbed three times in the chest and arm.

Rajan Natt, 20, from Castle Street, West Bromwich, had denied a charge of murder.

A jury found him not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

