Solihull crash: Two killed and two people hurt
- Published
Two people died and two others were seriously hurt when their car hit a wall in Solihull.
The group were in a Mercedes A200 when it crashed on Warwick Road, near Gentleshaw Lane, at about 02:00 GMT.
A man and the woman, both in their 20s, died at the scene and two other occupants - the driver and passenger - were taken to hospital.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes described it as "tragic" and appealed for witnesses to contact West Midlands Police.
