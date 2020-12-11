Man arrested in connection with Dudley 'road rage' machete attack
A man has been arrested in connection with a "road rage machete attack".
A car windscreen was smashed during the early school run close to Jessons Primary School, in Dudley, on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
A 20-year-old man is in custody and being questioned by officers on suspicion of criminal damage and a public order offence.
A second man, also thought to be involved, has been identified, the force added.
Footage of the attack showed the car's bonnet and windscreen being attacked, but West Midlands Police drew criticism for failing to send officers to the scene and was forced to apologise.
