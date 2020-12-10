Winson Green stabbing: Charges in Sohail Ali murder probe
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a Birmingham park.
The two boys and a girl, all aged 17, are accused over an attack on 29-year-old Sohail Ali in Summerfield Park, Winson Green, on Friday afternoon.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Ali died from multiple stab wounds.
The girl, from Walsall, and the two boys, from Birmingham and Sandwell, are due to appear before magistrates in the city on Thursday.
Mr Ali was hurt at about 14:30 GMT on Friday and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
