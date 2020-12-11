Oldbury man jailed over 'barbaric' attack on dog
A man who demonstrated a "barbaric use of force" against a dog has been jailed and disqualified from keeping animals.
Shahzeeb Shazad Khan, 25, of Hartlebury Road, Oldbury, was seen on CCTV footage stamping on his dog, Rico, in a lift.
Rico was removed from his ownership and the RSPCA is now looking to rehome him. The eight-month-old did not suffer any long-lasting injuries.
Khan admitted causing unnecessary suffering at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge. He is also disqualified for owning animals for four years.
The RSPCA was contacted by West Midlands Police in December 2019 after CCTV cameras in the lift of an apartment building captured video footage of the attack.
The Presa Canario - also known as the Canary Mastiff - was checked over by vets who did not find any injuries, the RSPCA said.
Vets viewed the footage and said the attack was "aggressive" and that Khan had demonstrated a "barbaric use of force".
RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said: "In the footage, a large brindle-coloured dog enters the lift followed closely behind by Mr Khan.
"The dog looks nervous and cowers in the corner of the lift before he launches a violent attack on him, kicking and stamping on his head twice."
Rico is then seen having a lead attached to his harness and is yanked to move to the other side of the lift.
Inspector Davey added: "After spending a year in our care, Rico can now find a wonderful new home.
"All of the staff who have been taking care of him are so thrilled that this Christmas is looking so much brighter for this lovely lad."
