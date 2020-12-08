Winson Green stabbing: Victim named as Sohail Ali
Published
A man who died after being stabbed in a park has been named.
Sohail Ali, 29, died after being knifed in the chest and back in Summerfield Park in Winson Green, Birmingham, during Friday afternoon.
A 17-year-old boy became the fifth person to be arrested on suspicion of murder earlier.
A further three boys and a girl, all aged 17, were arrested in recent days and all remain in police custody, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Ali's family have pleaded for witnesses to the attack to come forward.
"My young, loving, kind-hearted son has been taken away from his family.
"This is the greatest loss. As a mother, I seek justice for my son Sohail and plead to any witnesses to come forward and contact the police."
