Jack Donoghue: Family hope showing final moments will highlight knife crime
The family of a man stabbed on a night out say they hope film showing his final moments will highlight the perils of knife crime.
Jack Donoghue was out in Solihull when he was set upon by four men and then stabbed in December last year.
West Midlands Police released the footage, which Mr Donoghue's family said was "painful to watch".
Tyrall Blake, 21, was convicted of murder while three more were jailed for manslaughter.
Mr Donoghue, was confronted by the four as he left Popworld nightclub during the early hours of 1 December, police said.
The force described the killing as an "appalling, senseless attack on an innocent young man".
In a statement though the force, Mr Donoghue's family said: "Although it is painful to watch what happened to Jack in the CCTV, we feel it is important for everyone to see the impact knife crime can have."
Det Insp Jim Mahon, who praised the family for their "dignity and respect" throughout the court proceedings, added: "It's really important that young people, parents and teachers understand the terrible consequences of knife crime.
"Carrying a knife will not protect you from harm, it is increasingly evident that it will escalate minor violence into serious harm and death."
- Blake, of no fixed address, was also convicted of assault and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 23 years.
- Nile Bennett, 23, of Court Lane, Erdington, was sentenced to nine years and six months after being found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder
- Regan Watters, 21, from Kitts Green Road, Stechford, was sentenced to 11 years after admitting manslaughter, assault with intent to rob and violent disorder
- Connor Moore, 20, from Weston Road, Lichfield, was sentenced to seven years and six months after admitting manslaughter and violent disorder.
