Birmingham charity manager and trustee barred over payments
- Published
A former manager and trustee have both been barred from holding positions after questions were raised over payments at a rehabilitation charity.
An inquiry was launched by the Charity Commission into Livingstone House Mother of the Harvest Ministries, based in Birmingham.
It uncovered serious issues in the financial management of the charity.
New trustees have since been appointed, the commission said, and an action plan to make improvements implemented.
The charity, based on Mansel Road, works to rehabilitate people mainly suffering from alcohol and drug addiction.
The Charity Commission said it began its inquiry after repeated failures to submit accounting information and concerns over management.
Its investigation, published on Monday, found the former manager directly authorised their own salary, overtime and bonus payments from the charity's bank account.
The former trustee meanwhile received unauthorised payments totalling £40,645.
Analysis of the charity's bank statements also showed the charity paid £295,688 to a company whose only directors are the former trustee and manager, and records did not include sufficient evidence to support these payments.
The inquiry did, however, find the former trustee did not benefit from these payments whilst they were a trustee at the charity.
The inquiry concluded there had been "misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity".
It disqualified the former manager on 13 December 2019 and secured a "voluntary undertaking" from the former trustee on 24 August 2020.
It means both are prevented from being a charity trustee or senior manager of a charity for four and six years respectively.
Amy Spiller, head of investigations at the Charity Commission, said: "Charities that put their purpose at the core of all they do and underpin this with robust governance and the highest standards of conduct, will serve their beneficiaries better.
"I hope and expect that Livingstone House Mother of the Harvest Ministries will do this to continue driving forward positive change at the charity."
