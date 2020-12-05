Winson Green murder hunt after man stabbed in park
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man stabbed in a Birmingham park died in hospital.
The man, thought to be in his 20s, was stabbed in the chest and back at about 14:30 GMT on Friday in Summerfield Park in Winson Green.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead just after midnight.
West Midlands Police said it received reports of gunshots around the time of the stabbing. Officers are appealing for information.
Officers believe they know the victim's identity and are working to trace his next of kin.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said there was "appalling violence".
She said: "I really need to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw or heard anything and who's not yet spoken to us.
"We also really need to speak to anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that might help us."
