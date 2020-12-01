Teen admits machete attack on Birmingham police dog
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has admitted injuring a police dog he hit more than 20 times over the head with a machete.
The animal was hurt while police investigated reports of a break-in at allotments in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 14 November.
Birmingham Youth Court heard Stark's handler, PC Paul Hopley, feared the dog would be killed.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to be sentenced on 23 December.
He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to three-year-old Stark and possessing a machete in a public place.
Prosecutor Angela Hallam said the dog - a German shepherd and Belgian malinois cross - was injured after the accused ran from the scene and continued to run even when PC Hopley identified himself as a police officer.
She said: "The officer could see him repeatedly striking the dog with what he initially thought was a stick, to his head and body.
"Despite being told numerous times to put the weapon down he continued to swing the machete wildly."
Ms Hallam said the youth was then taken to the ground by PC Hopley, who thought "that this young defendant was going to kill Police Dog Stark and that it was only by good fortune that he escaped with the injuries".
Stark underwent surgery to stitch wounds on either side of his head but is expected to make a full recovery.
