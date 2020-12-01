Birmingham woman denies terrorist videos charges
A woman accused of sending Islamic State videos to an undercover police officer has appeared in court.
Aaminah Amatullah faces two charges of disseminating terrorist publications in September last year.
The 38-year-old, of Livingstone Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to both at Westminster Magistrates Court.
She is set to appear next at the Old Bailey on December 18.
The charges relate to two videos allegedly sent to an online contact, whom she did not know was an undercover officer, on September 17 and 22 last year.
Ms Amatullah was arrested at her studio apartment on Livingstone Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on November 24 as part of an investigation by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.
