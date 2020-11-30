Birmingham woman charged with terror offences
A woman from Birmingham has been charged with terrorism offences.
Aaminah Amatullah, from Livingstone Road, Handsworth, was arrested on 24 November as part of an investigation by counter terrorism police.
The 38-year-old faces two counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Ms Amatullah is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
