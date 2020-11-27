Cyclist killed in crash an hour after car 'ram-raids' Boots
- Published
A car involved in fatal crash with a cyclist is believed to have been involved in a ram raid an hour before, police said.
Officers saw the Boots store on Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, being targeted by thieves at 23:50 GMT on Thursday.
A police car was then rammed by a red Vauxhall Corsa as it left the scene.
An hour later, at 01:00, police said the same car was seen to hit a cyclist on Midland Road, Darlaston, and the 19-year-old died at the scene.
The Corsa was not being pursued by officers at the time of the crash, West Midlands Police said, but added the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed.
A man, 22, and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Two other women, aged 21 and 39, and a 36-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing death by dangerous driving.
They all remain in custody, police said.
Insp Chris Fox said: "This is a really complicated investigation and we are still piecing together the circumstances leading to the tragic death of a young man.
"Although we have made several arrests, we are still urging anyone with information on both the ram raid and the collision to contact us."
He added the road remained closed for forensic examinations.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk