Student who killed Tony McCorry in Boldmere detained
- Published
A drama student who killed a pensioner in his own home and then called friends with varied, false accounts of his victim's ordeal has been made subject of a ten-year detention order.
Rhys Reynolds, 20, crossed paths with Tony McCorry, 72, in a pub in Sutton Coldfield on 10 December and later walked him to his nearby house.
He was convicted of manslaughter last month.
Sentencing, a judge said Reynolds' attack was "sustained and serious".
Birmingham Crown Court heard Mr McCorry died of heart failure after suffering four fractures to his larynx, as well as injuries to his scalp, jaw and torso.
The larynx wounds were thought to be the result of a severe grip or blows.
Following the violence, Reynolds, of Landswood Close, Kingstanding, Birmingham, was said to have contacted numerous friends, telling one the pensioner had fallen downstairs, and telling another he had attacked him with an ashtray.
The trial heard an ambulance was only summoned when a friend of Reynolds alerted paramedics to the location of Mr McCorry's home where he was pronounced dead.
The friend had traced the location through a Snapchat conversation with the killer.
On Friday, Judge Francis Laird QC rejected claims that Reynolds, who has a history of mental health issues, had been attempting to defend himself, and said it would have been clear the assault "carried a high risk of causing death".
Accusing Reynolds of "many lies" about the attack, he added: "What is clear is that the cause of Tony McCorry's death was a heart attack which was brought on by the trauma he suffered at your hands.
"Following the infliction of those injuries you remained in the house.
"You began to make a series of calls to friends in which you gave conflicting and untrue accounts of what had happened.
"You were told on several occasions to call an ambulance. You did not."
Judge Laird said he accepted that jurors had found there was no intention to kill or cause serious injury.
Mr McCorry had mislaid his walking stick on the evening he met Reynolds, and Judge Laird said the student had given the appearance of helping the pensioner back to his Boldmere home.
