Two deny murder after fatal Stechford shooting

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionMurtaza Nazir was shot on Bagshaw Road in Stechford, Birmingham

Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder, after a fatal shooting.

Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, Stechford, Birmingham, shortly before 20:00 BST on 28 August.

Tahir Zaman, 28, from Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green, and Shamrez Ziarab Khan, 22, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, appeared at the city's crown court via video link.

A pre-trial review is due on 9 February and a trial has been provisionally set for 15 March.

