Two deny murder after fatal Stechford shooting
- Published
Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder, after a fatal shooting.
Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, Stechford, Birmingham, shortly before 20:00 BST on 28 August.
Tahir Zaman, 28, from Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green, and Shamrez Ziarab Khan, 22, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, appeared at the city's crown court via video link.
A pre-trial review is due on 9 February and a trial has been provisionally set for 15 March.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk