Brierley Hill shootings: Man denies murdering William Henry and Brian McIntosh
A man has denied murdering two men who were found shot dead in a car.
William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green in Birmingham, were found in a car park in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.
Jonathan Houseman, 32, of Quarry Park Road in Stourbridge, pleaded not guilty to their murders when he appeared via videolink at Birmingham Crown Court.
A second man, Richard Avery, 33, also appeared and denied a charge of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Avery, of no fixed address, is accused of disposing of, or helping Mr Houseman dispose of, clothing or other items.
He is also charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, for which he was not asked to enter a plea.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Henry and Mr McIntosh, who were found in the car park off Moor Street just before 15:30 BST, died from gunshot wounds.
Police believe they had been killed at about 13:00 that day.
Both defendants were remanded in custody and are due to stand trial before a High Court judge in Birmingham in June.
