Man denies drink-driving after West Bromwich roundabout crash

Published
image copyrightWest Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe delivery van crashed through barriers before landing by the subway in West Bromwich

A man has denied drink-driving after a van crashed through a barrier on an elevated roundabout and landed near a subway below.

Amarvir Powar was arrested after the DPD van was left on its side at Albion Roundabout, in West Bromwich, in July.

The 26-year-old, of Coton Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Dudley magistrates.

He was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on 28 April.

No-one was in the underpass when the van crashed through the barrier at about 20:30 BST on 11 July.

image copyrightWest Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service
image captionNo-one was in the walkway when the van left the roundabout

