Driver aged 15 dies in Knowle as car overturns in crash
- Published
A 15-year-old boy died after the car he was driving overturned on to its roof following a crash.
Emergency services were called to Kenilworth Road in Knowle, near Solihull, at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
A 15-year-old girl, who was also travelling in the Renault Clio, was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
A man, who was driving a second car, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
West Midlands Police said the boy's family was being supported by specially trained officers and urged people "not to speculate on the circumstances of the collision".
"This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the young man involved," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation and still need to gather all available evidence."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics arrived to find the boy trapped in the overturned car, but the girl had been able to free herself.
Firefighters released the boy from the vehicle, but he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.
