Man jailed over Northfield house fire
- Published
A man has been jailed for starting a fire which destroyed parts of a home.
Emergency services were called Farren Road, Northfield, Birmingham on 13 April to reports of a fire. A woman and two children had managed to escape the property unhurt.
David White, 35, of Oaklands, Northfield, previously admitted arson with intent to endanger life.
At Birmingham Crown Court he was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.
He also admitted a charge of assault by battery at an earlier hearing.
