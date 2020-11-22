Stolen £500k Marvel and Star Wars haul recovered
A £500,000 haul of stolen toys and collectibles, including Marvel, Star Wars and Transformers memorabilia, has been recovered by police.
Officers found "tens of thousands" of boxes filled with figurines, comics dating back decades and Game of Thrones souvenirs.
It is thought they were stolen from industrial units in Wolverhampton and Runcorn in September and October.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A tip-off to police led to £200,000 of stock being found inside trailers in Bilston, with more discovered at a business unit in Yorkshire.
More items were recovered during a search of an address in Wednesfield last week.
All the goods have been returned to the owner, an online company that trades worldwide.
Det Con Emily-Jane Parker said: "The business owners told us it has returned their livelihoods and we're humbled to have been able to do so - especially given the impact of the pandemic."
The arrested man has been released under investigation and inquiries are continuing.