Smethwick rough sleeper killed in 'jealous fit of rage'
A rough sleeper was killed by another homeless man who attacked him in a row over where he had chosen to sleep, police said.
Jagdev Lally, 38, was found collapsed in an alleyway at a shopping centre in Smethwick, West Midlands, on 14 April.
He had been beaten by Ashley Pace, 35, in "a jealous fit of rage" after he lay his bedding next to Pace's partner, West Midlands Police said.
On Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Pace admitted manslaughter.
Mr Lally suffered serious head injuries in the attack and died some weeks later in hospital.
In a statement, his family said he was "a loving father, son and brother".
"He was the sole provider for this parents in India, who are now totally lost without him."
Det Insp Jackie Nicholson, from West Midlands Police, said Pace had caused "unexplainable pain".
"This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man by someone who was simply not happy about where he had laid down to sleep," she said.
Pace, of no fixed address, is due to be sentenced on 15 January.
